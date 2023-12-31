OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Perfectly Broke Down Video That Seemed to Show Lions’ Taylor Decker Reporting to Ref

Andy Nesbitt
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 3:22 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys were able to hold on Saturday night and beat the Detroit Lions, 20-19, but it didn’t come without controversy with the refs making a highly questionable call in the final seconds that likely took a win away from the Lions.

In case you missed it, Detroit scored a touchdown with 23 seconds left in the game. Dan Campbell, who was rightfully upset after the game, then decided to go for a two-point conversion to take the lead, which the Lions seemed to then pull off on a Jared Goff pass to offensive lineman Taylor Decker. 

The refs, however, ruled that Decker didn’t report as eligible before the play and took the points off the board. 

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman broke down video of Decker going to talking to referee Brad Allen before the play: 

"You heard illegal touch by 68, did not report as eligible. Yet you look at the replay and you watch Taylor Decker say something. It would be odd for him to do that. Typically he'd be in the huddle getting ready for the next play."

- Joe Buck pic.twitter.com/W0XLQjUK1H

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2023

Hard to believe Decker didn’t report eligible there. What a brutal way to lose a game.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State