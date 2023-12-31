OFFERS
Jimmy Johnson Delivers Absolutely Electric Speech at Cowboys Ring of Honor Induction

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 3:52 a.m.

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson was officially inducted into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor on Saturday night, and delivered an epic speech that was well-worth the 30-year wait.

Johnson reflected on his tenure with the Cowboys and the working relationship with team owner Jerry Jones during halftime of Dallas’s game against the Detroit Lions.

“People have asked what this means to me,” Johnson began. “I’m so very, very proud. Proud of what we accomplished. And when I say ‘we,’ I mean a lot of people. But more than anybody else, thank you Jerry Jones for bringing me to the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry and I worked shoulder to shoulder. We took a team that was the worst in the NFL and in a short time, we won Super Bowls and became the team of the ’90s.”

After thanking assistant coaches, former players in attendance, his family and the Cowboys fans, Johnson ended the speech the only way he knew how.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. And I just have one more thing to say. ‘How about ‘dem Cowboys?’”

Jimmy Johnson Cowboys Ring on Honor | FULL INDUCTEE VIDEO | pic.twitter.com/N72RHRF2Q4

— Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 31, 2023

Johnson, who won two Super Bowls as the Cowboys head coach and is considered to be one of the best coaches in franchise history, reconciled with team owner Jerry Jones after long-standing friction and is finally recognized in the spot he deserves in the Ring of Honor.

