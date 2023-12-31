Jason Kelce’s Wife Told Comical Story About How His Christmas Gift to Her Frightened Their Kids
By now everyone knows that Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are not only very good football players, but they also are very good behind microphones and have one of the biggest sports podcasts in the world.
Their success on the mics comes mostly from their willingness to not shy away from talking about anything and everything during the weekly episodes. Also, their ability to laugh at themselves over things they do both on, and off, the field makes it easy to become fans of theirs.
Last week the Kelce brothers invited their family members on for a special holiday episode, and they didn’t disappoint. Check out this story from Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, about how his Christmas gift to her scared their young daughters:
The Kelce girls were terrified of Kylie’s Christmas gift @Uncrustables pic.twitter.com/JHsREfvSJD— New Heights (@newheightshow) December 30, 2023
Never change, Kelces.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: