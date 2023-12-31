OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Is Target Open on New Year's Day 2024?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 6:30 p.m.

As the New Year dawns, excitement fills the air everywhere. And for those seeking an enjoyable start to the day, there's no better destination than Target. Renowned for its diverse selection and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Target stands ready to cater to the needs of shoppers everyday of the year. Whether you're in search of last-minute party supplies, looking to score post-holiday discounts, or simply planning to kick off the year with a shopping adventure, you may find yourself wondering: Is Target open on New Year's Day?

For those on a mission to explore a wide array of products, Target offers an accessible shopping haven. From the latest fashion trends and home décor to cutting-edge electronics and everyday essentials, Target's well-stocked shelves are poised to meet various needs. The retail giant provides a prime opportunity to dive into your New Year's resolutions—be it refreshing your wardrobe, upgrading your living space or embracing a healthier lifestyle.

Related: Shoppers Are Racing to Target for a 658-Piece 'Jurassic Park' LEGO Set

So, will Target be open on New Year's Day to help you do that? Luckily for shoppers of the fan-favorite retailer, yes, Target will be open on New Year's Day. The hours, however, will be slightly altered as the stores will open a bit later at 9 a.m. with a closing time of 10 p.m. local time. If you're not interested in stopping by on New Year's Day, however, Target will also be open on New Year's Eve from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Whether you're yearning for a shopping adventure or simply aiming to explore the latest trends, it seems as if you will be able to make Target your go-to destination on the first day of the year. And while you're there, don't forget to check out the new denim boots that are causing quite a stir with customers.

Up next: Is Walmart Open on New Year's Day? All the Details on Walmart’s New Year's Hours

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State