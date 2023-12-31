OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Is McDonald's Open on New Year's Day 2024?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 7:30 a.m.

Whether you're on the hunt for the right follow-up to a night of partying hard or you're just against cooking on the first day of the year, McDonald's is a feasible choice for a good meal. A delicious Big Mac paired with a large fry and a thirst quenching Sprite? Sign us up, please! But that hankering for the Golden Arches will be mean nothing if you're not sure what McDonald's' New Year's Day hours are. 

For the most part, you can count on McDonald's to be there whenever you need. From a long night of hitting the town with friends to breakfast while on a cross country road trip, Mickey D's is almost always open and ready to fill you belly up with the thing you're craving most. With New Year's Day being a holiday though, does that mean they'll have their doors open for your chomping pleasure? 

Related: Why McDonald's Is Going to Make 'Bigger Burgers'

Is McDonald's Open on New Year's Day?

Thankfully for those who just need to grab themselves an apple pie, McDonald's will be open on New Year's Day. There is one caveat to their opening, however—the hours will vary depending on the location you visit. To be sure that you don't waste a drive to the location nearest you though, be sure to check out the store locator to verify the hours. 

Is McDonald's Open on New Year's Eve?

If you don't want to wait until New Year's Day to grab yourself your favorite meal from McDonald's, don't worry; they'll also be open on New Year's Eve. And luckily, some locations will stay open all night long. But to be sure, you'll definitely want to check out the store locator to verify the hours for New Year's Eve, too. 

Up next: 20 Fancy-ish Recipes for the Ultimate New Year's Eve Dinner Party at Home

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State