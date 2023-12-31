Is Dollar General Open on New Year's Day 2024?

Christmas may be wrapped, but that doesn't mean the gifts have stopped flowing. If you were lucky enough to make it through the year unscathed and in good spirits, chances are you're going to be unwrapping one last gift for 2023: counting down to the new year. While not everyone hits the town to celebrate, if you're gulping down the champagne to ring in 2024, you may find yourself asking the next day "Is Dollar General Open on New Year's Day?"

Whether that question is being asked because you need to pick up some aspirin or are looking for some Gatorade to replenish those electrolytes, Dollar General is a true one-stop shop for all of your needs. The go-to cost-effective store usually finds its doors open on many days of the year, but will that be the same case on New Year's Day 2024? Thankfully, yes.

This year, Dollar General will be open on New Year's Day 2024, but locations will be operating on reduced hours. While the exact hours of operation aren't noted, it's important to know that the answer to this will vary depending on the location. So, like many other retailers open on holidays, we suggest calling your local store or visiting Dollar General's online store locator to verify hours before showing up.

Worried that your local will have its doors closed during the hours that you need to stop by? Well, you can always plan in advance and stop by Dollar General on New Year's Eve instead. The budget-friendly retailer is expected to be open on the day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

