OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Is Dollar General Open on New Year's Day 2024?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:30 a.m.

Christmas may be wrapped, but that doesn't mean the gifts have stopped flowing. If you were lucky enough to make it through the year unscathed and in good spirits, chances are you're going to be unwrapping one last gift for 2023: counting down to the new year. While not everyone hits the town to celebrate, if you're gulping down the champagne to ring in 2024, you may find yourself asking the next day "Is Dollar General Open on New Year's Day?"

Whether that question is being asked because you need to pick up some aspirin or are looking for some Gatorade to replenish those electrolytes, Dollar General is a true one-stop shop for all of your needs. The go-to cost-effective store usually finds its doors open on many days of the year, but will that be the same case on New Year's Day 2024? Thankfully, yes. 

Related: Anthropologie's Dazzling New Year's Eve Accessories Start at Just $11 — Get Them Before the Ball Drops

This year, Dollar General will be open on New Year's Day 2024, but locations will be operating on reduced hours. While the exact hours of operation aren't noted, it's important to know that the answer to this will vary depending on the location. So, like many other retailers open on holidays, we suggest calling your local store or visiting Dollar General's online store locator to verify hours before showing up.

Worried that your local will have its doors closed during the hours that you need to stop by? Well, you can always plan in advance and stop by Dollar General on New Year's Eve instead. The budget-friendly retailer is expected to be open on the day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time. 

Up next: 13 of the Best Aldi Finds of 2023

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State