OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Is CVS Open on New Year's Day?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 9:30 a.m.

If there's one place you can count on year round, it's CVS. Sure, you may not think of the retailer as a first stop when you need something, but when you think about it, they have nearly all of your last-minute needs. From beauty products to household goods, CVS is technically a one-stop shop for those needing to pick up something quick. With that in mind, you'll probably need to know what CVS's New Year's Day hours are just in case you need to pop in to grab something on the day.

Of course, you can pop by stores like Walmart on New Year's Day if you need to pick something up, but if CVS is closer, why go out of the way to get what you need? The best part about CVS is that its conveniently located in nearly every city and there's even a rewards program for loyal customers. For New Year's Day though, will those loyal customers be able to stop by to pick up medication, makeup or more?

Related: These 31 Restaurants Will Be Open on New Year’s Day 2024

Thankfully, CVS customers will be able to drop by their local store because CVS will be open on New Year's Day. And, yes, they will be open during regular hours. What's even better is that they'll also be open on New Year's Eve as well during regular hours. 

Wondering about CVS's pharmacy hours too? Well, just like the actual retail location, CVS's pharmacy will be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day during regular hours. It is important, however, that you check the store's locator prior to stopping by as some non-24 hour locations may be operating on reduced hours. 

Up next: Will Starbucks Be Open on New Year’s Day 2024? All the Details on the Coffee Chain’s New Year’s Hours

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State