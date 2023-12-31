OFFERS
Hot Mics Caught Frustrated Eagles Fan Screaming Perfect Six-Word Question At Team During Ugly Loss

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 9:32 p.m.

In a surprising turn of events, the Arizona Cardinals swooped into Lincoln Financial Field and ruined the last day of the year for the Philadelphia Eagles, pulling off a 35—31 upset victory on New Year's Eve Sunday. 

It was a frustrating afternoon for Eagles fans, as their squad raced out of the gate, taking a 21—6 lead into the locker room at halftime, only to see it quickly evaporate in the third quarter. 

Boos rained down on the Eagles throughout the game but one moment summed up the frustration of the team's fanbase. After a particularly frustrating fourth quarter play that went nowhere, hot mics on the Fox telecast caught an Eagles fan screaming a question that was likely on the lips of every Philadelphia fan on Sunday. 

Every Eagles fan right now pic.twitter.com/sl3owLy5Ms

— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) December 31, 2023

“What the hell are you doing!?” the irate Eagles fan screamed at the top of her lungs. Making this more than just an amusing moment, though, is the fact that her question not only summed up the day for the Eagles, but also perhaps their performance in December, when they went 1—4 after starting out the season 10—1. 

Philadelphia will need to find answers to that question with the playoffs fast approaching. 

