Heidi Klum Shakes Her Assets in Itty-Bitty Jean Shorts With Serious Fringe

Heidi Klum is bidding farewell to 2023 with a cheeky video showing off her assets.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, the America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a clip of herself dancing with her back end facing the camera. Klum wore itty-bitty jean shorts with some serious fringe extending past her knees—which swayed rhythmically to her dance moves. At the end, the model turned around to reveal she was also wearing a beige string bikini top and sunglasses.

"🥳❤️ Ciao 2023," Klum captioned her New Year's Eve post.

It's unclear where she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, are vacationing—but there's clearly a beach in the background.

The model's latest Instagram update is just one of a series of gorgeous vacay photos shared with her followers in recent days. On Dec. 26, Klum nearly bared it all in a photo showing her sunbathing on a beach with only her hand covering her chest. She captioned the post simply with, "😎."

On Dec. 30, Klum, 50, shared a clip of herself bobbing in the water on an inner tube. The floatation device featured a camouflage design with antlers. The Germany's Next Topmodel host looked perfectly serene in paradise as the waves gently crashed around her.

Honestly, we couldn't think of a more dreamy way to ring in 2024.

