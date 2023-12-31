Heidi Klum Shakes Her Assets in Itty-Bitty Jean Shorts With Serious Fringe
Heidi Klum is bidding farewell to 2023 with a cheeky video showing off her assets.
On Sunday, Dec. 31, the America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a clip of herself dancing with her back end facing the camera. Klum wore itty-bitty jean shorts with some serious fringe extending past her knees—which swayed rhythmically to her dance moves. At the end, the model turned around to reveal she was also wearing a beige string bikini top and sunglasses.
"🥳❤️ Ciao 2023," Klum captioned her New Year's Eve post.
It's unclear where she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, are vacationing—but there's clearly a beach in the background.
View the original article to see embedded media.
The model's latest Instagram update is just one of a series of gorgeous vacay photos shared with her followers in recent days. On Dec. 26, Klum nearly bared it all in a photo showing her sunbathing on a beach with only her hand covering her chest. She captioned the post simply with, "😎."
View the original article to see embedded media.
On Dec. 30, Klum, 50, shared a clip of herself bobbing in the water on an inner tube. The floatation device featured a camouflage design with antlers. The Germany's Next Topmodel host looked perfectly serene in paradise as the waves gently crashed around her.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Honestly, we couldn't think of a more dreamy way to ring in 2024.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: