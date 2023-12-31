Giants Fan Nearly Ruined Heartwarming Moment Between Rams' Kyren Williams and His Mom

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams punched in his third rushing touchdown in Week 17, but his celebration nearly got spoiled by a selfish New York Giants fan.

After Williams capped off a 28-yard run with a touchdown to give the Rams a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, the 2022 fifth-rounder headed to the stands to give the ball to his mom, Taryn Williams. Williams spotted his mom in the crowd and was trying to hand the ball off when a Giants supporter tried to wrestle the ball away for himself.

Williams appeared to yell something at the fan and repeatedly pointed at him, clearly angry at what he was trying to do. The fan, who sported Saquon Barkley gear, just laughed at Williams.

Williams's mom kept possession of the ball in the end, but the encounter may have left a bad taste in fans' mouths and was reminiscent of a certain Raiders player's Grinch-like gesture on Christmas.

"Ball security is job security." - this fan pic.twitter.com/u6HyxA5Gww — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 31, 2023

Williams previously gave a touchdown ball to his mom in the Rams’ 30—22 win over the New Orleans Saints a little over a week ago, and there was no contention from opposing fans at SoFi Stadium during that celebration.

The Giants were eagerly clawing at a late comeback in the fourth quarter against the Rams, but they ultimately came up short on a missed 54-yard field goal that would have clinched the game. Williams recorded 20 carries for 87 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 26—25 win.