Ex-NFL WR Says Lions Tried to ‘Confuse’ Cowboys, Instead Confused Refs on Controversial Call

The most talked about play of Saturday night’s Dallas Cowboys’ 20–19 win over the Detroit Lions came in the last 23 seconds.

The Lions thought of a perfect plan, in their eyes, to puzzle the Cowboys during a two-point conversion attempt, which would most likely have won the game. Coach Dan Campbell said he told referees of the play mechanics before they ran it since tackle Taylor Decker would report as an eligible receiver. The referees, though, threw a flag claiming Decker did not report in.

Ex-NFL receiver turned ESPN analyst Andrew Hawkins offered a simple explanation as to what he thinks happened during the play.

“[Seems] like the Lions sent three lineman to the ref to try and confuse the Cowboys. #70 [tackle Dan Skipper] raises his hand before the snap to also.. confuse the Cowboys. Instead, they confused the referee,” Hawkins tweeted.

Seams like the Lions sent three lineman to the ref to try and confuse the Cowboys. #70 raises his hand before the snap to also.. confuse the Cowboys.



Instead, they confused the referee. — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) December 31, 2023

Regardless of what happened, this play sparked major controversy in the NFL world. Campbell was pretty upset after the loss, too.