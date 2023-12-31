Everything To Know About Walmart's New Year's Hours

A handful of stores will keep their doors open on New Year's Eve and the very first day of 2024, but many others will stay closed on the holiday. How about Walmart? Is Walmart open on New Year's Day this year? What are Walmart's New Year's Eve hours?

We answer these questions and go over store hours, what Walmart has traditionally done in the past and more.

Is Walmart open on New Year's Eve?

Yes, Walmart will be open on Sunday, December 31—AKA New Year's Eve!

What are Walmart's New Year's Eve hours?

Just like in previous years, most Walmart locations should be open during regular hours on New Year's Eve. But feel free to call your local Walmart just in case some stores are short-staffed or have to have limited hours for any other reason.

Is Walmart open on New Year's Day 2024?

As like New Year's Eve, Walmart will be open on the first day of the new year.

What are Walmart's New Year's Day hours?

The superstore will be operating with normal business hours on the big day. Just like for New Year's Eve, however, you'll want to call ahead to confirm the hours or check the store locator to verify.

What are Walmart's normal store hours?

Walmart's usual business hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday-Sunday. There are a few things to note, however. Store Pickup services usually end at 8 p.m., and some Walmart locations contain Pharmacies, Vision Centers, Photo Centers, which typically close earlier than the store itself, around 8 p.m. (or 5 p.m. for Auto Care Centers).

