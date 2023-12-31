OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Eli Manning Poked Fun at Penn State After Ole Miss Claimed Peach Bowl Win

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 12:45 a.m.

Two-time Super Bowl champion and noted Ole Miss alumnus Eli Manning couldn’t help but poke fun at Penn State after his alma mater blew the doors off the Nittany Lions in Saturday’s Peach Bowl.

Penn State only ended up losing by 13 when it was all said and done, but the Nittany Lions trailed 38–17 with four minutes to play and were largely non-competitive in the second half.

Enter Manning, who harkened his undercover stint at Penn State camp in 2022, when a film crew documented him in a “walk-on tryout” with James Franklin’s program under the pseudonym of Chad Powers.

Penn State needed Chad Powers today!!

— Eli Manning (@EliManning) December 30, 2023

Here’s the full video of Manning at his disguised walk-on tryout last fall:

Eli Manning went undercover at Penn State as walk-on "Chad Powers" and it's absolute gold. pic.twitter.com/jaEYqBRcMh

— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) September 19, 2022

The loss for Penn State in the Peach Bowl ended the program’s season with a 10–3 record. Meanwhile, Ole Miss finished the year at 11–2 with a ton of momentum heading into 2024.

