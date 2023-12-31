OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Deebo Samuel, 49ers Players Had So Much Fun Watching Eagles Lose to Cardinals

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 10:09 p.m.

Fresh off a 27–10 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers found something more gleeful to celebrate: Their conference rivals’ downfall.

On Sunday, Deebo SamuelGeorge Kittle, and a few other 49ers players shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment with San Francisco Chronicle columnist Michael Silver at the Philadelphia Eagles’ expense. After taking care of business against Washington, the 49ers gathered outside the locker room around Silver, who was live-streaming a clip of the Arizona Cardinals scoring against the Eagles on his phone.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals had fought their way back from a 15-point deficit in the first half and entered the Eagles’ red zone with the chance for a go-ahead touchdown. 

With less than a minute to go in the fourth, running back James Conner ran in for what would be the game-winning score, and the 49ers team celebrated like he was one of their own.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle celebrating the Cardinals scoring. Cc: @MikeSilver pic.twitter.com/uuxEjXyh7O

— Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) December 31, 2023

Samuel could be heard giddily screaming “Let’s go!” and linebacker Fred Warner later entered the frame visibly shocked at the Cards’ 35–31 upset over the Eagles.

With the Eagles’ loss, San Francisco clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 49ers didn’t escape Week 17 completely unscathed, as star running back Christian McCaffrey injured his calf and had to leave the game early.

Still, it’s a good feeling to be at the top. The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams next week for their last game of the regular season, one that holds more consequences for L.A. than it does for the top-seeded San Francisco. 

