OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Dan Campbell Tersely Insists He Explained Lions’ Two-Point Trick Play to Officials Pregame

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:12 a.m.

The Detroit Lions seemed to have the perfect play drawn up for their final two-point conversion against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday evening.

Tackle Taylor Decker would report as an eligible receiver. Tackle Dan Skipper would apparently feign reporting as an eligible receiver. Quarterback Jared Goff would then throw the ball to Decker. Profit.

However, officials threw a flag, negated the play, and informed Lions coach Dan Campbell that Decker had not reported. Shortly thereafter, the Cowboys were 20–19 victors.

Campbell was upset, insisting to reporters that he walked referees through the mechanics of the play before the game.

“Two players can’t report. I don’t want to talk about it,” Campbell said tersely postgame. “I explained everything, pregame, to a T.”

Coach Campbell on the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/xo0rQQi9C4

— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 31, 2023

Numerous TV angles appeared to capture Decker reporting or at least attempting to report, but Campbell said the officials told him they recognized Skipper reporting.

“(Skipper) reported, (Decker) didn’t, we threw it to (Decker), that was the explanation,” Campbell said.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he explained the play to the refs pregame to prep them for it, then added, "70 reported, 68 didn't, we threw it to 68, that was the explanation." Clearly not pleased with the officials.

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 31, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State