OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Costco is about to make a huge change

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 6:31 p.m.

Costco makes changes at glacial speeds. The warehouse club rarely innovates because it doesn't need to.

Its members aren't paying for cutting-edge technology. The company's customers don't need grab-and-go technology, robots taking inventory, or any other bells and whistles. They simply want really low prices from a company putting all its resources into delivering the best value possible.

That's something Costco (COST) - Get Free Report has succeeded at. The company has been a port in the storm during the covid pandemic and the period of inflation that followed it. 

Related: Essential service provider shares Chapter 11 bankruptcy fate

At a time when many people were worried about money, Costco stayed true to its mission. It made dramatic moves, like operating its own shipping fleet to continue to offer members the values they expected.

The warehouse club still offers a no-frills shopping experience. While rivals including Target, Walmart, and Amazon have invested billions in digital order fulfillment, Costco has kept its online offering limited but does offer same-day delivery through its partnership with Instacart. 

That's a fairly brilliant solution where Costco's members get same-day service, but the warehouse club does not have to spend any money to offer it. It's another example of the chain's slow and steady, members-first approach.

Now, as 2023 ends, the member-based chain has a huge move planned, but the chain should be able to pull it off seamlessly.

Costco had another strong year.

Image source&colon Xinhua&solTing Shen via Getty Images

Costco about to have a new CEO

On New Year's Day, longtime Costco CEO Craig Jelinek will step down. He will be replaced by current President and CEO Ron Vachris. It's a move the company has been planning for quite some time.

"Craig and Ron have worked hand in hand over the last twenty-one months in Ron's role as president and for many years before that. This is the culmination of the long-standing succession plan that Craig has discussed with the board," Costco shared in a press release. 

Vachris has worked at Costco for over 40 years. He literally started as a "forklift driver, and subsequently serving in every major role related to Costco's business operations and merchandising activities," according to the release.

Jelinek will stay on in an advisory role through April and plans to remain on Costco's board of directors.

Costco wants to be boring

CFO Richard Galanti addressed the CEO change during Costco's first-quarter earnings call

"At the end of the day, the reality is we're staying the course. You know, I remember questions were asked 12-plus years ago when Craig became president, and two years later, Jim retired and Craig became CEO and president — you know, 'who can replace Jim?' and I think the same questions asked today 'who can replace Craig?' and it really is a seamless transition," the CFO shared.

He pointed out that both have had an incredible history with the company.

"You have somebody retiring that's been here 40-ish years and that's been in the business both on operations and merchandising for a successful number of years in both. And you've got Ron who's coming in, who started when he was 17 at a price club in Arizona, and he already has his 40-year gold patch, and again, 30-ish years in operations, a year in real estate traveling the world, and then seven, or six or seven, years in merchandising," he added.

Costco stock went on an impressive run in 2023 gaining about 45%. The company will also pay a special $15 dividend on January 12 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 28, 2023.

 

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State