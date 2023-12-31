OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Sunday, December 31

Kelsey Pelzer
December 31, 2023

Spoilers ahead! We've warned you. We mean it. Read no further until you really want some clues or you've completely given up and want the answers ASAP. Get ready for all of the NYT 'Connections’ hints and answers for #203 on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Connections game on Sunday, December 31, 2023

New York Times

If you've been having trouble with any of the connections or words in Sunday's puzzle, you're not alone and these hints should definitely help you out. Plus, I'll reveal the answers further down.

Hints About the NYT Connections Categories on Sunday, December 31

1. Several people together
2. What someone might comment on when viewing a blown-up photo or an impressive film scene
3. Locations in a certain European country
4. Related to the New Year

Ready for the answers? Scroll below this image (the image that represents your very appreciated patience!).

A woman is checking the time on her watch

iStock

Connections Game Answers for Sunday, December 31, 2023:

1. ORGANIZATION: CLUB, GROUP, PARTY, TEAM
2. SHARPNESS, AS OF AN IMAGE: CLARITY, DEFINITION, DETAIL, RESOLUTION
3. PLACES IN FRANCE: CHAMPAGNE, DIJON, NICE, TOURS
4. HAPPY NEW YEAR!: BALL, COUNTDOWN, FIREWORKS, KISS

How'd you do?

