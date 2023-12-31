OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Chiefs Teammates Had to Be Separated From Each Other During Heated Sideline Moment vs. Bengals

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 11:04 p.m.

The struggling Kansas City Chiefs, who have lost four of their last six games, appeared to be unraveling as a team during a Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the Bengals took a 17–7 lead on a Jake Browning one-yard touchdown run, Kansas City defenders Willie Gay and Charles Omenihu came off the field arguing with each other.

Gay, who needed to be restrained by teammates, eventually needed to be calmed down by Chiefs defensive leader Chris Jones.

Willie Gay is ANGRY on the sidelines! pic.twitter.com/vMxVg16vfP

— Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 31, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have lost three consecutive games at home, trail the Bengals 17–13 at halftime.

If Denver beats the Chargers and the Bengals upset the Chiefs, then the Broncos would be in a position to potentially win the AFC West crown in Week 18.

However, if the Chiefs come back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and beat Cincinnati, Kansas City would lock up a division title for the eighth consecutive season.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State