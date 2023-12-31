OFFERS
CeeDee Lamb Had Perfect Four-Word Response to NFL Drug Testing Him After Record-Breaking Game vs. Lions

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:40 p.m.

Much like he is for his quarterback Dak PrescottDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was an easy target for the NFL. 

Lamb dominated the Detroit Lions defense in a record-setting effort that saw him rack up 13 receptions for a career-high 227 receiving yards and a touchdown en route to the 20—19 victory on Saturday night. 

Not only was it arguably the best game of Lamb's career, but the monster night capped off an incredible campaign for the Dallas wideout, who broke the franchise's single-season record for receptions and receiving yards, both marks previously held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. 

Immediately after his huge game on national television, the NFL issued him a drug test. Lamb had the perfect reaction, screenshotting a photo of the drug test and saying, "Waste no time huh?"

The NFL issued CeeDee Lamb a drug test immediately after his record-breaking game 💀 pic.twitter.com/GDlQHq9cuL

— PFF (@PFF) December 31, 2023

Clearly, there is nothing random about the NFL"s "random" drug tests, as they couldn't even wait a day to make sure Lamb wasn't using performance-enhancers after his 227-yard outburst. 

