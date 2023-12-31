OFFERS
CeeDee Lamb Breaks Two Cowboys’ Single-Season Records vs. Lions

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 4:11 a.m.

Even by his lofty standards, 2023 has been a banner year for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

On Saturday, Lamb obtained two single-season franchise records to show for it. In the Cowboys’ game against the Detroit Lions, Lamb became Dallas’s all-time seasonal leader in both receptions and receiving yards.

First, Lamb hauled in his 112th catch of the season. That reception gave him one more than Hall of Famer Michael Irvin’s 111 catches in 1995; Irvin was in the building Saturday to watch his former coach, Jimmy Johnson, get inducted into the Cowboys’ ring of honor.

Then, Lamb passed Irvin’s record output of 1,603 yards—propelled in part by a 92-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

CeeDee Lamb just passed Michael Irvin for the Cowboys single season receiving yards record

1,613 receiving yards and counting 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZeX9WEbW5O

— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 31, 2023

Lamb entered Saturday leading the league in receptions with 109. The Oklahoma product has increased his number of catches and receiving yards in each of his four years in the NFL.

One more chance looms for the two-time Pro Bowler to put his team marks out of reach, as Dallas will take on the Washington Commanders on Jan. 7.

