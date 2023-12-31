OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Cameras Caught Mac Jones Looking Disgusted on Sideline After Bailey Zappe’s Second INT vs. Bills

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 7:30 p.m.

The Buffalo BillsNew England Patriots matchup has served fans a heaping of unpredictable madness in Week 17, from a game-opening kickoff return touchdown to Bailey Zappe throwing two picks in the first quarter alone. 

Meanwhile, Pats backup quarterback Mac Jones has been serving some nasty looks on the sidelines.

Following Zappe’s second pick, which was intercepted by Bills’ Rasul Douglas at New England’s 24-yard-line, the cameras panned to Jones pacing the sideline.

The former first-rounder appeared to shake his head in disgust and then look back down.

Mac Jones is disgusted pic.twitter.com/MDRkPgWIKR

— Savage (@SavageSports_) December 31, 2023

Jones has been benched ever since Week 12’s 10—7 loss to the New York Giants, with 2022 fourth-rounder Zappe taking over starting duties in the final stretch of the Pats’ 2023 season.

Pats fans may be surprised that Jones didn't break out his typical smirk, considering how this game is going for Zappe and Co.

Jokes have been made on social media about Zappe looking like a complete clone of Jones based on Zappe's turnover-prone performance so far. In the first half against Buffalo, Zappe has gone 5-for-12 for 73 yards and thrown three interceptions, including a pick-six to start the second quarter.

The Bills are currently up 20—14 halfway through the second quarter.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State