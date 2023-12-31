Cameras Caught Mac Jones Looking Disgusted on Sideline After Bailey Zappe’s Second INT vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills—New England Patriots matchup has served fans a heaping of unpredictable madness in Week 17, from a game-opening kickoff return touchdown to Bailey Zappe throwing two picks in the first quarter alone.

Meanwhile, Pats backup quarterback Mac Jones has been serving some nasty looks on the sidelines.

Following Zappe’s second pick, which was intercepted by Bills’ Rasul Douglas at New England’s 24-yard-line, the cameras panned to Jones pacing the sideline.

The former first-rounder appeared to shake his head in disgust and then look back down.

Mac Jones is disgusted pic.twitter.com/MDRkPgWIKR — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 31, 2023

Jones has been benched ever since Week 12’s 10—7 loss to the New York Giants, with 2022 fourth-rounder Zappe taking over starting duties in the final stretch of the Pats’ 2023 season.

Pats fans may be surprised that Jones didn't break out his typical smirk, considering how this game is going for Zappe and Co.

Jokes have been made on social media about Zappe looking like a complete clone of Jones based on Zappe's turnover-prone performance so far. In the first half against Buffalo, Zappe has gone 5-for-12 for 73 yards and thrown three interceptions, including a pick-six to start the second quarter.

The Bills are currently up 20—14 halfway through the second quarter.