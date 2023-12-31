OFFERS
Sun, Dec. 31
Bryce Young Takes Out Frustrations From Rough Day on His Tablet

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 9:08 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers suffered their 13th loss of the season on Sunday after losing 26–0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, was understandably frustrated with how his rookie season has turned out thus far. More specifically, he was upset about his Week 17 performance.

Young was caught by cameras in a moment of frustration as he slammed a tablet to the ground on the sidelines in the second quarter of the game. He appeared to say something to himself afterward, but it’s unclear what he said. His emotion was clear, though.

Bryce Young was less than thrilled | @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/oYof9O09Wr

— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

On the drive before this moment on the sidelines, Young was sacked for a loss of 10 yards to force the Panthers to go three-and-out. He was sacked a total of six times in the game. This season, Young has been sacked in every single contest.

Young completed 19-of-32 passes for 112 yards and one interception. 

