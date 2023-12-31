OFFERS
Bills Used a Ben Affleck Meme to Ruthlessly Roast the Patriots After Win

Ian Casselberry
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 9:48 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots, 27–21, in Week 17. That gave the Patriots their 12th loss of the season, while the Bills earned win No. 10 for the season. 

Despite the close game, the Bills’ social media team couldn’t resist taking a dig at their AFC East rivals for the final day of 2023 with a popular internet meme. Ben Affleck deriving deep relief from a cigarette on his front porch embodied the Patriots’ difficult 2023-24 season. 

Last win of 2023. 😮‍💨#NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dHYNwr7Mlg

— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 31, 2023

New England inflicted years of disappointment on Buffalo during its Tom Brady-led championship dynasty, so the Bills having some fun at their rival’s expense had to feel pretty good. 

Like Affleck with that cigarette, the Patriots are likely eyeing the end of this miserable season and eagerly hoping to escape from stress, even if temporarily. Team owner Robert Kraft is surely hoping this year can be quickly stubbed out when finished.

With one game remaining, a Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets, New England has plenty of questions to address for next year, notably whether or not Bill Belichick will continue to be the franchise’s head coach and who the quarterback will be when the team next takes the field. 

