31 Restaurants Open on New Year’s Day 2024

New Year's can be an exciting holiday. It can be full of new beginnings, plenty of dreams, and some celebration followed by some much-needed relaxation. So if you've felt enough stress throughout 2023, we don’t blame you one bit if you want the first meal of 2024 to be made by someone else. But what restaurants will be open on New Year's Day 2024 to make this a possibility?

Thankfully, there are a number of restaurants that will help you kick off the new year in delicious style. From lowkey options like Denny's to a more luxe option like Morton's The Steakhouse, here are 31 restaurants that will be open on New Year's Day.

Related: 50 Fun New Year's Trivia Questions and Answers to Keep Your Guests Impressed Long After Midnight

31 Restaurants Open on New Year’s Day

Applebee’s

Welcome in the New Year by sipping on Applebee’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month. Many Applebee’s locations will be open on New Year’s Day, although hours vary upon location, so make sure to call ahead before you venture out!

A&W Restaurant

Grab a root beer float to celebrate the new year! A&W Restaurants will be open for New Year's Day.

Bahama Breeze

Get your island on this new year as Bahama Breeze locations will be open on New Year's Day, though hours may vary.

Bar Louie

Celebrate 2024 at Bar Louie, which will be open on New Year's Day to give you your fill of tasty gastropub goodness.

Bonefish Grill

While hours may vary per location, Bonefish Grill will be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2024.

Related: Let's Kick off the New Year Right—Here Are 55 New Year's Resolution Ideas

Boston Market

Get your fix of homestyle cooking with Boston Market to warm yourself up on New Year's Day. Just be sure to check the hours at your closest location.

Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Start this year with a spicy kick! All Buffalo Wild Wings locations will have their doors open on New Year’s Day this year.

Chili’s

If you need your chips and salsa fix after a long night out, Chili’s will be there for you this New Year’s Day. Hours will depend on location though, so make sure you do your research.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be operating under normal hours, so you can get all the biscuits and gravy you want and feast to your heart’s content.

Dave & Busters

Keep the New Year’s party going with fun arcade games at Dave & Buster's!

Denny’s

Denny’s will be open on New Year’s Day and operating 24/7, making it super easy to get yourself a giant Grand Slam after a long night of partying.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Most Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar locations will be open on New Year's Day if you're feeling fancy, but be sure to call ahead to check hours at your nearest eatery.

Related: Is Publix Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2024? Here Are All the Details

Fogo De Chão

If you’re looking to start 2024 with an array of different flavorful meats, head on over to Fogo De Chão. Most locations will be open on New Year’s Day and offering to-go meals as well as curbside pickup.

IHOP iStock

IHOP

Celebrate the end of 2024 with a massive stack of chocolate chip pancakes at IHOP. This famous breakfast stop will be open both on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Longhorn

All Longhorn locations will be open and operating during normal business hours on both New Year's Eve and Day.

Maggiano's

If you prefer lasagna or carbonara, you’ll be able to get your Italian food fix at Maggiano’s this New Year’s Day. This food chain will be open for both lunch and dinner on January 1.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is open for normal hours on New Year's Day and will have some specials to celebrate as well.

Morton's The Steakhouse

This year, you can toast to the good life and the New Year with a refreshing glass of bubbly and an exquisite steak dinner from Morton’s The Steakhouse. The establishment is currently taking reservations for both New Year’s Eve (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and Day (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

Noodles & Company

Give 2024 a healthier kick by starting off with some zucchini noodles at Noodles & Company. Most locations will be open on New Year’s Day, but it’s best to give this family-friendly restaurant a call to double-check.

Olive Garden iStock

Olive Garden

This new year, eat like family or fill up on unlimited breadsticks and salad at Olive Garden because the Italian food chain will be operating under normal hours on both New Year’s Eve and Day.

Outback Steakhouse

Looking to nab yourself a tasty steak to bring in the New Year? Outback Steakhouse will be open during regular hours on the day (and New Year's Eve).

Pollo Campero

Most Pollo Campero locations will be open on New Year's Day.

Related: 50 New Year's Jokes to Crack You Up Long After the Ball Drops at Midnight

Red Lobster

Most Red Lobster locations are set to be open and operating during normal business hours for the first day of the new year, so you can get your shellfish fix without a problem.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will have its doors open this New Year’s Day to help you ring in 2024.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Most Romano's Macaroni Grill locations will be open on New Year's Day to get your mangia on. Check with your nearest location for hours, however, as they may vary.

Smith & Wollensky iStock

Smith & Wollensky

America’s steakhouse will be open for New Year’s Day, but be sure to act quickly as Smith & Wollensky is already taking reservations.

Smokey Bones

Have you been hankering for some ribs? Well, most Smokey Bones locations will be open on New Year's Day, though hours may vary.

The Cheesecake Factory

All Cheesecake Factory locations will be open on New Year’s Day, so you can in 2024 with a scrumptious dinner and top it off with a slice of vanilla bean cheesecake.

The Melting Pot

Welcome 2024 the right way with a visit to The Melting Pot. Most locations will be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and you can enjoy a special celebratory menu as well.

TGI Fridays

While TGI Fridays will be open on New Year's Day, most locations are franchised, so hours may vary. Be sure to call and double-check to see if your local one is open.

Waffle House

Unlike an ex-boyfriend, Waffle House will always be there for you in your time of need. Famously open 24/7, this chicken and waffle hot spot will be open on New Year’s Day for all your breakfast needs.

Up next: Ina Garten’s Beef Bourguignon Is the Perfect Special-Occasion Dinner