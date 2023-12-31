26 Funny New Year Memes To Celebrate 2024
It's finally time to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024, and what better way to do just that than by sharing some hilarious New Year memes? Think of it as a new tradition, looking through these funny images and sharing them with friends. We poke fun at some resolutions, the popular "New Year, New You" saying, kisses at midnight and so much more.
So, while awaiting the infamous ball drop, here are 26 memes about New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and the year ahead.
Related: 100 New Year Instagram Captions That Will Have Your Feed Perfectly Festive for 2024
26 New Year Memes To Celebrate 2024
1. Why does midnight have to be so late?
2. Still waiting...
3. Did someone say "dress up"?
4. Where did all the motivation go?
Related: These 50 Hilarious Memes About Going Back to Work Post-New Year Are All of Us, TBH
5. Trying to only focus on positive goals, thanks...
6. See ya, 2023
7. All the single ladies, put your hands up
8. Nope, it's a different countdown on NYE
9. That's something to celebrate
10. Midnight is just *so* late
Related: Pickles, Potatoes and a Muskrat?! Top 10 Weirdest New Year's Eve Celebrations in the U.S.
11. New year, same me
View the original article to see embedded media.
12. We're all thinking it
New year, old joke. pic.twitter.com/VmgNfgi4PF— themokumentary (@themokumentary) December 29, 2023
13. Big plans
“We are throwing a huge party for New Year’s Eve, you should come!”— Alison Burke (@TiredActor) December 28, 2023
“Sorry I’ve got big plans already!”
My big NYE plans: pic.twitter.com/kJOIPgk2Bv
14. Because this love is fur-ever
“Who are you kissing at midnight on New Year’s Eve?”— Xenia Karayiannis (@_XeniaKara_) December 28, 2023
Me: “My cat’s little forehead” pic.twitter.com/zX39rJTbuW
15. The audacity
When it’s between Christmas and New Year’s and people actually expect you to do work pic.twitter.com/Yqp80tidMM— Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) December 29, 2023
16. We might steal it too
i think i just might steal charlie brown’s new year’s resolution pic.twitter.com/U9GNsyVM0U— ana (@pelicinema) December 27, 2023
Related: 22 Funny 'Dry January' Memes That'll Help You Laugh Your Way Through Your Month of Sobriety (and Clarity)
17. Happy New Year, Dwight
View the original article to see embedded media.
18. Valid question
View the original article to see embedded media.
19. Ready to party
View the original article to see embedded media.
20. A lot goin' for me
View the original article to see embedded media.
21. When you know it's been a fun night
View the original article to see embedded media.
22. Time to get cozy
View the original article to see embedded media.
23. The new budget starts in 2024
View the original article to see embedded media.
24. You do you though
View the original article to see embedded media.
25. The ultimate way to start the new year
View the original article to see embedded media.
26. Back to scrolling
View the original article to see embedded media.
Next: Ahead of This Year's New Year's Eve Festivities, Let’s Revisit These Drunk Andy Cohen Memes From That One Infamous NYE
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: