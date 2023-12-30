OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

What Happened to Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party for 2024

Jeryl Brunner
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 9:33 p.m.

It seems Sunday Night Football stops for no one. Not even on New Year’s Eve. So on Dec. 31 Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which Miley Cyrus hosted last year with Dolly Parton will not be returning. Instead, NBC will air Sunday Night Football as the Green Bay Packers go head-to-head with the Minnesota Vikings. 

Meanwhile, Cyrus is having a spectacular year. In 2023, her song “Flowers” was officially the most streamed track on Spotify with 1.6 billion streams. And just last month she sang “Flowers" live for the first time and debuted a new untitled song at an intimate, invite-only concert at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. 

Before NBC took the wrecking ball to Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s shindig we remember this celebration. And maybe it will be back next year when New Year’s Eve 2024 falls on a Tuesday!

What Happened to Miley's New Year's Eve Party This Year? 

NBC canceled its New Year's Eve special programming and decided to have Sunday Night Football instead. On December, on game 17, the Green Bay Packers will play the Minnesota Vikings. So Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is not happening this year. 

🚨 | Miley Cyrus’ “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” will not be returning to NBC for 2023/2024.

- NBC has decided to air Sunday Night Football instead. pic.twitter.com/uBK1PXrimN

— Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) June 27, 2023

When is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will not occur this year. 

What time is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be not be broadcast at all this year. 

What channel is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on?

Unlike last year and the year before, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is not happening for 2024. 

Where can you stream/watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party cannot be streamed at all because NBC is presenting Sunday Night Football instead. 

How long is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

In prior years Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was two hours long. This year the big blowout was canceled due to Sunday Night Football.

What stars will be performing in Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party this year?

Last year, in addition to Cyrus and Parton, the shindig drew Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Paris Hilton and more. But this year there's no party because NBC decided to present Sunday Night Football. Hopefully Cyrus will be back next year! 

