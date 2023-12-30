OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Westbrook, Harden Turn Back Clock for Epic Alley-Oop, and NBA Fans Are in Awe

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 3:33 p.m.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have reunited this year with the Los Angeles Clippers, playing on the same NBA team for the third time in their careers. Although both players are into their mid-30s now, they still have the ability to turn back the clock on occasion.

In Friday’s game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, Harden threw Westbrook an alley-oop to give the Clippers a 13-point lead in the first half. The play resulted in one of Harden’s 13 assists in the game, while Westbrook scored two of his 14 points.

Harden’s pass was deft, and Westbrook’s dunk was emphatic. It was a sight to behold. Take a look for yourself.

Harden finds a soaring Russ on the baseline! 😤 pic.twitter.com/dCvTB03JBZ

— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 30, 2023

NBA fans loved the fact that Harden and Westbrook linked up for an old-school alley-oop, especially considering both players have faced heavy criticism over the past few seasons.

They said both of them were washed. Casuals. https://t.co/WYSaR632cG

— Ryan (@21BabyPanda) December 30, 2023

Brings a tear to my eye https://t.co/ce92OCCv9A

— le ssera-him (@geraldisreal_) December 30, 2023

Brodie still got it 💙 https://t.co/Suy83nW7Jh

— da 🐐 (@Worldwidedex) December 30, 2023

year 16 https://t.co/VT7FERfqJJ

— skiiiiiiiii (@Edudley_3) December 30, 2023

🥹🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/cHsSfx6tZ8

— 7A (@7A_mountain) December 30, 2023

Harden×Russ🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/hpUNCN8gNc

— じぇーむす君 (@James_Harden_76) December 30, 2023

The Clippers beat the Grizzlies, 117–106, and now have won 11 of their past 13 games as Harden gels with his new teammates. Harden is averaging 17.7 points, 7.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds, while Westbrook contributes 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this year.

Los Angeles currently has a 19-12 record, which ranks fourth in the Western Conference. The Clippers play host to the Miami Heat (19–12) on Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State