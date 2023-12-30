OFFERS
Veteran Point Guard Goran Dragić to Retire from NBA, per Report

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 4:07 p.m.

Veteran point guard Goran Dragić is retiring from the NBA after 15 years in the league, Sio1Net in Slovenia reports. Dragić is expected to play in his final basketball game in his home country of Slovenia next August as part of a two-day retirement ceremony.

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Dragić in 2008 in the second round out of the Slovenian Basketball league, but subsequently traded him to the Phoenix Suns. The point guard played for seven NBA teams but spent the majority of his career with Phoenix and the Miami Heat.

Dragić ends his career with averages of 13.3 points and 4.7 assists per game in 947 games. He was named to one All-Star Game, in 2018. He was the starting point guard on the Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference championship team, and his best years came in Miami with an average of 16.2 points and 5.2 assists over parts of seven seasons with the team.

Veteran point guard Goran Dragić reportedly is retiring from the NBA.

Kim Klement&solUSA Today network

Besides playing in the NBA, Dragic was also a key member of the Slovenian national team for two FIBA World Cups in 2010 and ’14. He retires as one of the top Slovenian basketball players in NBA history. 

