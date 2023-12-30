Toronto Raptors Trade OG Anunoby to New York Knicks

Veteran NBA small forward OG Anunoby is on the move, per multiple reports.

The Toronto Raptors are trading Anunoby to the New York Knicks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Toronto is sending Anunoby, point guard Malachi Flynn and center Precious Achiuwa to New York in return for shooting guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley and a second-round draft pick.

Anunoby, a seven-year pro, is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 27 starts for Toronto this season. Over the course of his career, he’s averaging 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 395 appearances.

Anunoby, the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft, led the NBA with 1.9 steals per game last season. He is under contract this season at a salary of $18.6 million and has a player option for next season at $19.9 million.

The New York Knicks are shaking up their lineup with the acquisition of small forward OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Dan Hamilton &sol USA TODAY Sports

Barrett and Quickley also are former first-round picks. New York selected Barrett with the No. 3 pick in 2019 and Quickley with the No. 25 pick in 2020.

Barrett is averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists and is under contract through the 2026-27 season. Quickley is averaging 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists and is under contract through 2024-25.

