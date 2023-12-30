Tom Wilkinson, Oscar Nominee and BAFTA-Winning Actor, Dead at 75

Tom Wilkinson, the acclaimed actor known for roles in The Full Monty, Michael Clayton, In the Bedroom and more, has sadly died. He was 75.

The English actor is said to have "died suddenly," according to a statement released by his agent. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30," the statement made to the BBC read. "His wife and family were with him."

"The family asks for privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Before his death, Wilkinson received various accolades for his on-screen work, including a BAFTA award for his supporting actor role in 1997's The Full Monty, among six total BAFTA nominations throughout his career. He also received two Oscar nominations, for 2001's In the Bedroom and 2007's Michael Clayton, and in 2008, he won an Emmy for his role as Ben Franklin in the HBO mini-series John Adams.

More of his film credits include Sense and Sensibility (1995), Shakespeare in Love (1998), The Patriot (2000), Batman Begins (2005), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), Belle (2013), Selma (2014), Snowden (2016), The Titan (2018) and more.

Wilkinson's work on the small screen includes Watership Down, The Kennedys, David Copperfield and The Gathering Storm, among others. He also reprised his role as Gerald in The Full Monty for the 2023 FX TV series of the same name.

Wilkinson is survived by his wife, Diana Hardcastle, and their two children, Alice Wilkinson and Mollie Wilkinson.

Next: Remembering the Stars and Legends We've Lost In 2023