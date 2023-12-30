Starbucks Says Goodbye to 2023 With Sweet Deal on Drinks

Starbucks is ending 2023 with a deal worth celebrating.

The fan-favorite coffee chain will offer 50 percent off any drink order this weekend only, but there is a catch. In order to score the fabulous savings, you'll have to be a member of Starbucks Rewards.

Those already enrolled in the program should have received an email and/or a message in the app on Friday, Dec. 29, alerting them of the limited-time offer. Missed it? Don't worry, we'll relay all the essential details.

Per the official Starbucks promotion, customers can enjoy their "favorite handcrafted drink for 50% off now through 12/31."

The coupon can be found in your Starbucks app under the "offers" tab and applied at checkout regardless of whether it's a mobile, online, or in-store order–just make sure to show it to your barista should you be making your purchase in person.

The fine print also noted that the deal is only valid on made-to-order beverages, not canned or bottled drinks or alcohol, at participating locations.

After Sunday, Dec. 31, the deal will no longer be available, but Starbucks fans still have some good news to count down. As Parade previously reported, new and returning winter menu items are officially launching in just a few days.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, a handful of menu items will become available at locations nationwide, featuring fan-favorite options like the Pistachio latte and the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Then, on Jan. 30, a more contentious collection of drinks will launch, including the Oleato Oatmilk Latte and the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Oatmilk will join the Oleato Caffé Latte with Oatmilk.

Next: How to Score Free Burger King to Ring in the New Year