Penn State Fan Goes Viral for NSFW Reaction to Drew Allar Interception

As if mistakes weren’t already tough enough, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar ended up on the wrong end of a viral clip on Saturday following a turnover against Ole Miss.

With the Nittany Lions trailing 13–10 midway through the second quarter, Allar, with his pocket collapsing, lofted a deep pass downfield into double coverage that was intercepted by Rebels safety Daijahn Anthony.

The sophomore QB’s confusing blunder halted an important early-game drive for Penn State, and left fans of both teams amazed and stunned.

DREW ALLAR WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT??? pic.twitter.com/i1XvN76WXB — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 30, 2023

Thanks to ESPN cameras, the strong reaction of one Nittany Lions fan perfectly summed up the horrid pass.

After watching Allar’s INT, the woman looked away to her left with her eyes closed in disgust for a few moments. The fan then offered a NSFW reaction to the play, as she emphatically asked someone off-screen, “What the f— was that?”—a thought likely shared by more than a few viewers in the moment.

We all had the same reaction to that Drew Allar INT. pic.twitter.com/PpWwQMwKZQ — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 30, 2023

Judging by the fan’s reaction, it’s going to take at least a few positive plays for Allar, who had just one interception in the regular season, to win her back over. Of course, with Ole Miss closing in on a win, Allar and PSU are likely more concerned about avoiding disappointing their fanbase with a loss at the Peach Bowl than the pick itself.

The Rebels lead the Nittany Lions 31–17 early in the fourth quarter.