Ole Miss Staffer Appears to Pose Online as Penn State Fan to Spout Bulletin-Board Material

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 8:23 p.m.

Just when you thought you saw the strangest story involving a college football staffer—looking at you, Connor Stalions—another one emerges. 

An Ole Miss staffer appeared to find a strange way to motivate his team before the Rebels’ Peach Bowl clash against Penn State. Rebels offensive assistant Fisher Ray seemingly posed as a Penn State fan on X, formerly Twitter, and provided Ole Miss with plenty of bulletin board material in the form of fake posts. 

Check out the account, @WEARE_PENNST23, an alleged fake profile seemingly created using Ray’s work email at Ole Miss, which can be seen on the Rebels’ official website

Among the posts apparently created by Ray in the Penn State fan persona was one that claimed Nittany Lions players were calling the Ole Miss offensive line “soft.” Another post saw the fake Penn State fan promise that his team would show Rebels tight end Caden Prieskorn, a Michigan native, “how Big Ten tight ends play.” 

The best part of all? Ray’s fake posts seemed to be retweeted by none other than Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, an avid social media user himself. Of course, it’s possible that Ray’s email address was hacked or compromised to create the fake fan account. 

But in a college football season filled with wacky stories, would anyone really doubt that a little-known Ole Miss staffer would go to these lengths to motivate his team for a bowl game? 

