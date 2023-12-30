OFFERS
Ohio State Stalled Out in Cotton Bowl, and ‘Fire Day’ Was Trending Mere Minutes Later

Thomas Neumann
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 5:57 a.m.

Winning 11 games is considered a successful season most places in the college football world.

Ohio State is not one of those places.

The Buckeyes boast the largest fan base in the country, and  great expectations come with that support. Even though Ohio State went 11–2 this season, you would be hard pressed to find a Buckeyes fan who’s pleased with that result.

That’s because Ohio State suffered a third consecutive loss to archrival Michigan on Nov. 25 and then sputtered its way to a 14–3 Cotton Bowl defeat against Missouri on Friday night.

Ryan Day is 56–8 as head coach of the Buckeyes, but he’s on the hot seat in the minds of some fans and observers. So it shouldn’t be a total shock that “Fire Day” was trending on X, formerly Twitter, mere minutes after the end of Friday’s game.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is on the hot seat in the minds of some fans after his team’s Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

Screen grab from X on Dec&period 29&comma 2023&period

College football fans had jokes … and strong opinions.

Oh yeah, immediately clicking on the Fire Day trending topic. pic.twitter.com/Ricmr4gO9r

— NIL Enthusiast (@JennRollTide) December 30, 2023

Fire Day is trending because these are the only good buckeyes in December pic.twitter.com/UVxiXiXxkG

— Bob B. (@StLRedbird74) December 30, 2023

Fire Day is trending on twitter.

Michigan has won 3 straight B1G Championships and hasn't lost to ohio state in 1,490 days and counting. pic.twitter.com/dcnRPnjB4e

— ☨ Wolverine Devotee 🌹 30-24, 45-23, 42-27 〽️ (@UMichWD) December 30, 2023

This is the biggest game for Mizzou in a decade. This season is a disappointment for OSU. Two different standards. At the same time, this is still embarrassing. How is OSU losing to a poverty program??? Total joke. Fire Day, hire Vrabel.

— Sam Stewart (@SamuelBanks21) December 30, 2023

“Fire Day” is trending LOL.

— The Knidiot 🍺 ⚾️ 🇺🇸 ⭕️ H❗️⭕️ (@andrade21) December 30, 2023

Yea, I’ve seen enough. FIRE DAY!!! Embarrassing!!!

— Joel Johnson (@CoachJoelWMSTV) December 30, 2023

Fire Day and kick every o lineman to the curb.

— Tyler Reynolds (@chickendog2013) December 30, 2023

We owe him nothing fire Day for calling a handoff on 3 straight plays every drive https://t.co/4CR5hcELV7

— Trenton Besgrove (@CoachBesgrove) December 30, 2023

Fire Day, promote Hartline.

— Landon Watts (@LandoWa) December 30, 2023

I'm saying this now Ohio State big wigs. Don't let it get to John Cooper status. Cut your losses now, fire Day. 9.5 million a year should produce better coaching, better assistant coaches, better playcalling and better results from so heralded 5 star recruits!

— MAN OF TRADITIONS (@BigBuckeye45) December 30, 2023
