Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz Gave Elite Cotton Bowl Victory Speech, and Fans Were in Awe

No. 9 Missouri picked up a big 14–3 win over No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night in Arlington, Texas, as the Tigers recorded an 11-win season for the first time since 2014. It also marked the first postseason win in coach Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure at Mizzou.

The Tigers trailed 3–0 entering the fourth quarter of a grueling contest, but they scored two touchdowns on long drives in the final frame to secure the victory. Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook was named the games’ offensive MVP after throwing for 128 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another 66 yards. Tigers tailback Cody Schrader added 128 rushing yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Drinkwitz gave a rousing speech praising his team’s toughness to secure the win.

“We scored 14 points in the fourth quarter,” Drinkwitz said. “We put our fist up, and we said we’re not giving in. We’re faster, stronger, tougher than you in the fourth quarter, and we got an elite edge, and we’re not going to be denied. And now we’re the Cotton Bowl champs!”

College football fans and pundits loved Drinkwitz’s postgame fire, in part because Missouri (11–2) defeated the big, bad Ohio State Buckeyes (11–2).

Drinkwitz came to Missouri in December 2019 after a year as Appalachian State’s head coach, so the Cotton Bowl represents the biggest win of his coaching career thus far. His energy really came through in that postgame interview, which helps explain how the Tigers had such a successful season.