Iowa Star Caitlin Clark Stands Alone With Her Latest Groundbreaking Milestone
Just when it seemed like Caitlin Clark had nothing left to accomplish, the Iowa superstar added another unmatched accolade to her résumé during Saturday’s 94–71 win over Minnesota.
With 35 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes, Clark etched her name in the NCAA history books as the first Division I player—men’s or women’s—to record more than 3,000 points, 900 assists and 800 rebounds in a career.
Clark’s latest monster outing also saw the reigning Naismith Player of the Year make Iowa and Big Ten history, again, after dishing a historic pass in the third quarter. The standout guard’s well-timed dime went down as her 902nd assist, making her the school and conference’s all-time leader in assists.
The moment. Your Big Ten all-time assist leader. 🔥@CaitlinClark22 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/VbsobHGEHA— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 30, 2023
In a career defined by amazing feats, Clark, who now has 49 double-doubles in 114 games, continues to find ways to make her legacy stand above some of the greatest players in college basketball lore.
As Clark and Iowa (13–1) move forward, efforts like Saturday’s showcase figure to give the country’s leading scorer and her team added momentum as they hope to eventually claim the program’s first national championship.
