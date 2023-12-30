OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna to Resume Career at UAB After Arrest, Dismissal

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 9:20 p.m.

Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna reportedly will continue his career in the American Athletic Conference as he looks to return to football from a hiatus stemming from since-dismissed felony charges.

Kitna, the son of ex-NFL QB Jon Kitna, has committed to UAB and has been admitted into the school. He will make an official visit to the program on Wednesday, ESPN reported Saturday. Kitna’s decision comes approximately six months after the redshirt sophomore agreed to a plea deal that dropped five charges connected to his November 2022 arrest for allegedly possessing child pornography.

“I acknowledge that I made naive decisions that I deeply regret and have since learned from,” Kitna said in a statement to ESPN. “As a result, I took responsibility by pleading no-contest to second-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges related to those decisions.”

Back in July, Kitna plead no contest to two counts of disorderly conduct after facing three felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of distribution of child exploitation material, resulting in a lesser charge of one-year probation and no jail time.

Kitna was dismissed from the Florida team on Dec. 2, 2022, two days after charges were initially filed against him in Alachua County, Fla.

Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, son of ex-NFL QB Jon Kitna, is headed to play for coach Trent Dilfer at UAB.

Mark J&period Rebilas&solUSA TODAY Sports

Kitna now seeks a fresh start under another former NFL quarterback in Blazers coach Trent Dilfer, who compiled a 4–8 record in his first season at UAB in 2023.

A 2021 Florida commit, Kitna played in just four games during his redshirt freshman season in 2022, recording 181 passing yards and one touchdown.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State