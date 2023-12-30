OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Defends Florida State’s CFP Case During Orange Bowl Drubbing

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 11:49 p.m.

With Florida State facing flack over a lackluster first half at the Orange Bowl, ESPN’s Booger McFarland appeared to take exception with those bashing the depleted yet unbeaten team’s credibility. 

With 23 players opting out of the game, Florida State (13–0), playing its third-string quarterback under center, hardly resembled its once-imposing lineup entering Saturday, leading to the undefeated Seminoles falling to a 42–3 halftime deficit against Georgia (12–1).

The lopsided contest, to some, justified FSU’s much-debated exclusion from the College Football Playoff. However, that sentiment was not shared by all, including McFarland, who made his opinion about a healthy FSU’s chances known on social media.

“Florida St can lose 75-3 doesn’t change the fact they should have been in the playoff , and the 23 opt outs 12-13 starters would have played,” McFarland wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Florida St can lose 75-3 doesn’t change the fact they should have been in the playoff , and the 23 opt outs 12-13 starters would have played

— Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 30, 2023

While all hope may not be lost on a comeback, the Seminoles, despite McFarland’s strong opinion, may find it hard to shake the stain of eventually losing to the Bulldogs in prime time despite lacking needed firepower. 

In addition to still playing without star QB Jordan Travis, FSU took the field missing several key starters, including nine players who declared for the 2024 NFL draft and 14 players who opted to enter the transfer portal. Among those names are draft-bound receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson and running back Trey Benson, as well as backup QB Tate Rodemaker, who will enter the portal.

