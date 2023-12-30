OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Draymond Green’s Antics Make Heat Legend Udonis Haslem ‘Cringe’

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 1:38 a.m.

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem made a career as an enforcer on the court and as a leader in establishing the franchise’s renowned culture in South Beach.

Even Haslem has a hard time understanding Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s antics this season.

“I think Draymond has gotten to the point where he’s the initiator, and I think that’s not a good thing,” Haslem recently said on The Big Podcast With Shaq. When I saw the things that were happening, they kind of make me cringe.”

Green remains suspended after hitting Nurkić during a game earlier this month.

Mark J&period Rebilas&solUSA TODAY Sports

Green, after punching then-teammate Jordan Poole at practice last year, has been suspended twice already this season. He was suspended five games in November for holding Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock, and is currently suspended indefinitely after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the head.

“When I look at Draymond, I try to put myself in his shoes,” Haslem said. “I don’t want to stand at the top and throw rocks. It just makes me cringe. 

“... The way he hit Jordan Poole, I imagine myself hitting Tyler Herro like that. I try to understand where he’s coming from, and I could never do those things.”

Green was officially suspended indefinitely Dec. 13. He reportedly will undergo counseling due to a history of unsportsmanlike acts.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday the organization is handling the Green situation in private behind the scenes.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State