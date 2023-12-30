‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Saturday, December 30
Spoilers ahead! We've warned you. We mean it. Read no further until you really want some clues or you've completely given up and want the answers ASAP. Get ready for all of the NYT 'Connections’ hints and answers for #202 on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
If you've been having trouble with any of the connections or words in Saturday's puzzle, you're not alone and these hints should definitely help you out. Plus, I'll reveal the answers further down.
Hints About the NYT Connections Categories on Saturday, December 30
1. Animals with similar characteristics
2. A certain number of events
3. Words with more than one meaning
4. They can all share the same second word
Ready for the answers? Scroll below this image (the image that represents your very appreciated patience!).
Connections Game Answers for Saturday, December 30, 2023:
1. BLACK-AND-WHITE ANIMALS: ORCA, PANDA, SKUNK, ZEBRA
2. SEQUENCE: CHAIN, SERIES, STRING, TRAIN
3. HETERONYMS: BASS, DOVE, DESERT, WIND
4. _____ TRAP: BEAR, SAND, SPEED, TOURIST
How'd you do?
