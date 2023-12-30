OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Braves Acquire SP Chris Sale From Red Sox

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 7:20 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are acquiring starting pitcher Chris Sale from the Boston Red Sox for infield prospect Vaughn Grissom, Atlanta announced on Saturday. Boston is also sending Atlanta money back as part of the deal.

Sale is a former seven-time All-Star pitcher who has struggled to stay healthy lately, appearing in just 31 games since 2019. He started 20 games for the Red Sox in 2023, his most since ’19, and accumulated a 4.30 ERA in 102 2/3 innings. Sale ends his Red Sox career as a key part to the team’s 2018 World Series championship team.

The lefty has one year and over $27 million left on his contract that also includes a $20 million club option for 2025. Sale also has a no-trade clause, which he waved for this trade to go through.

Starter Chris Sale is being traded from the Red Sox to the Braves.

David Butler II&solUSA Today network

Grissom is a 22-year-old prospect who’s played in 64 games over the past two seasons, totaling five home runs and a .746 OPS. He was supposed to replace Dansby Swanson at shortstop in Atlanta last year, but struggled in spring training and lost the competition to Orlando Arcia.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State