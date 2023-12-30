OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

As Ohio State ‘Hater,’ Michigan Player Admits Cotton Bowl Was Still ’Tough To Watch’

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 11:12 p.m.

As bitter Big Ten rivals, one would think that Michigan players would have been beside themselves with joy watching Ohio State's 14—3 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri on Friday night. But that wasn't necessarily the case for one Wolverines player. 

As Michigan prepares for its own bowl game, a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Alabama on Monday, the program attended Rose Bowl Media Day on Saturday. 

Wolverines senior defensive tackle Kris Jenkins dropped an honest statement about how he digested the Buckeyes' loss to the Tigers on Friday night.

"I’m a hater,” Jenkins said [via] Brett McMurphy of Action Network]. “So obviously—3-0 (vs. Ohio State) I’m a hater—but that ain't the team we played against on 25th of November. It wasn’t sad. But dang man. You feel me? Does that make sense? Your rival, y’all hate each other, but you want them to play good. 

“But that was tough to watch.”

The Michigan defender is basically saying that while he still hates Ohio State, he wants them to do well when they're not playing against his squad. While it's almost certainly not how all of his teammates feel, Jenkins's logic makes sense. 

If Ohio State only loses to Michigan, it makes the Wolverines look that much better. Jenkins and company will get the chance to show the country just how good their team is starting on New Year's Day against the Crimson Tide. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State