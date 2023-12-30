Anthony Schwartz Jokingly Takes Credit for Joe Flacco’s Rise With Browns
Two years ago, on Sept. 19, 2021, the Cleveland Browns were in the midst of a 31–21 victory over the Houston Texans when one pass changed the course of team history.
Mayfield, looking for wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, threw an interception to Texans safety Justin Reid in the second quarter—and promptly injured his shoulder tackling him.
Neither Mayfield nor Schwartz were ever the same. The former could never quite shake his injury and was traded to the Carolina Panthers in July 2022; the latter's playing time diminished until his 2023 release.
On Saturday afternoon, with the Browns basking in their playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets Thursday, Schwartz took to social media to lightheartedly endorse a theory that he was responsible for Cleveland's success.
Don’t ever say I never did anything for yall🫡 https://t.co/ZANwBUcNvy— Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) December 30, 2023
“Don’t ever say I never did anything for yall,” Schwartz wrote, quoting a post that connected Schwartz’s role in Mayfield’s injury to quarterback Joe Flacco's recent star turn with Cleveland.
In the wake of Mayfield's injury, Schwartz attracted blame in some circles for allegedly running the wrong route. Schwartz pushed back against that narrative in '22, insisting he and Mayfield were both in the wrong.
With neither Mayfield nor Schwartz on the roster, the Browns are scheduled to close their regular season on Jan. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: