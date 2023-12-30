Andy Cohen's Net Worth Could Start Any Year Off Right

Andy Cohen's impressive net worth will have you setting some serious New Year's resolutions.

In addition to hosting and executive producing The Real Housewives franchise, Cohen also hosts Watch What Happens Live!, Bravo’s late-night talk show. Those who don’t partake in the Housewives franchise may still see Cohen on air during the holiday season. Every year, he and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper host New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. (The co-hosts will kick off the special at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, in their usual Times Square setting.)

For his contributions to reality TV and New Year’s Eve watchers around the world, Cohen is handsomely rewarded. Here’s a look at his history in television and how much he’s been paid for it.

How did Andy Cohen get his start?

Cohen’s career started with an internship at CBS News, where he eventually became a producer in 1990 and stayed in the role for 10 years.

“It was exciting to me being a desk assistant at CBS News—I couldn’t believe that I got checks that said ‘CBS’ on them and that I was working in the same building where they shot The CBS Evening News and As the World Turns,” he shared with Variety in 2022. “I just thought that was incredible!”

After producing shows such as 48 Hours and CBS This Morning, Cohen was hired to run programming for a startup pop-culture channel called Trio. It was there that his star really began to shine, and even more so when Trio was absorbed by Bravo.

As an executive producer at Bravo, Cohen helped flagship a number of groundbreaking reality shows, including Project Runway, Top Chef, Real Housewives and many more. For his work in reality TV, he has won an Emmy and two Peabody Awards.

“I just feel like it’s a fantasy,” Cohen said. “I came from St. Louis. My family was in the food business. We had no ties to television, no real connections. And so that made it all the cooler for me to kind of figure it out on my own and work my way up.”

What is Andy Cohen's net worth?

Andy Cohen has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Though he embarks on plenty of professional ventures, including writing four New York Times best-selling books and hosting two channels on SiriusXM, the bulk of his fortune likely comes from executive producer credits on many successful Bravo franchises and, of course, his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live!

How much does Andy Cohen make for The Real Housewives?

Cohen does so much, it’s impossible to parse exactly what he makes from his involvement in The Real Housewives franchise. But it’s certainly no small figure; since 2006, 11 Real Housewives shows have launched and cemented the series as legendary in the reality TV space.

“The Housewives, which will be the thing that I wouldn’t be here without and I wouldn’t be getting this star [on the Hollywood Walk of Fame] without, it really is a bull’s eye of everything I love: it’s soap operas, it’s dramatic women and it’s reality,” Cohen said in his interview with Variety.

“You just can’t write it,” he continued. “You can never write it, and that’s why I’m still the No. 1 fan, and I’m still totally engaged. I want to see what happens next and it’s why everyone else does. And it’s all in the casting and it’s all in the women. It’s great storytelling, it’s great editing, but overall these women are the stars and we are just all on the ride with them.”

Does Andy Cohen still work for Bravo?

Cohen’s been with Bravo since 2004, when the network bought Trio, and has no plans to leave anytime soon. "I'll hang it up when they kick me out," he joked to E! News in November. "They can push me out."

What is Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live! salary?

It’s hard to say what Andy Cohen makes for hosting Watch What Happens Live!—but Celebrity Net Worth estimates his total salary at around $10 million per year.That would include his other work for Bravo, too, such as his executive producer role on The Real Housewives franchise.

What does Andy Cohen get paid for hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special?

Andy Cohen has joined Anderson Cooper as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live since 2017, and every year the pair entertains a national audience from New York City’s Times Square. What they’re paid for it is not public information, but Cohen is clearly popular with viewers, and even managed to keep the gig after getting too drunk and making headlines during the 2021-22 special.

How much is Andy Cohen's New York City apartment worth?

Cohen may live in the infamously pricey New York City, but he has the bank account to back it up. In 2022, he moved from one West Village residence to another, purchasing a duplex penthouse in a 17-story pre-war Emery Roth apartment building. According to the New York Post, the asking price was $18.3 million.

If you’re wondering what $18 million gets you in Manhattan, that would be nearly 3,000 square feet of interior space, two floors and a wrap-around terrace. Cohen’s penthouse features lofty 10- and 14-foot ceilings, a Solarium and reportedly “breathtaking” views of the city (per Architectural Digest). Set your intentions for 2024 and, who knows, maybe all of this could one day be yours!

