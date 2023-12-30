Al Roker Reflects on His Health Scare, Climate Change and More

Al Roker, the weather and feature anchor and cohost of the third hour of Today, 69, will be waking up early on New Year’s Day to provide color for the 25th time for the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda (Jan. 1 on NBC). Roker will be joined by Hoda Kotb high above the streets of Pasadena, Calif., giving them a bird’s-eye view of the gorgeous rose-covered floats and marching bands partaking in the annual New Year festivities. Ahead, Roker speaks to Parade about why he keeps coming back and more.

Walter Scott: This is your 25th year hosting the parade. What keeps you coming back?

Al Roker: It’s part of the holidays. We do the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, then it’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center. And then to be able to kick off the new year with the grandparent of all of these parades is pretty special.

Last year, it’s no secret, I had some health issues. A couple years before, we had COVID issues. To be back now to do this for the 25th year is kind of crazy because I think NBC started doing this on radio in 1927. When you think about a parade on radio… But that was the medium then to be able to listen to it live.

Then the year I was born, 1954, is when NBC started broadcasting it on television. To think that the television broadcast is as old as I am is kind of crazy.

What about the Rose Parade stands out for you? Is it the floats? Is it the marching bands?

It’s a combination. It’s like a pu pu platter of stuff because, first of all, the floats are unbelievable. The idea that every square inch of the float has to be covered in an organic material—it’s flowers, seeds, nuts, shells or other plant material—there’s no paint, cloth or anything. It takes literally thousands of people hours to cover each float with these things.

Some of them are sponsored by corporations, but others are community groups that create this homegrown feel. And then you’ve got the marching bands, which are amazing. And you’ve got all these equestrian groups. You’ve got antique automobiles. It’s probably one of the most diverse, from a display standpoint, of any parade in the world.

The weather in California helps out.

Although, it’s been interesting. The last number of years, it starts out in the mid 40s when we get there but by the time the parade ends it can be anywhere from 70 to 80 degrees. You’re pulling layers off.

When you look back at the 25 years hosting do you have a favorite moment? Maybe a favorite grand marshal or a favorite theme?

You know what? It’s not so much the theme or any of that. To be honest, doing the two hours with Hoda is just a joy. We’ve known each other for so long, we can finish each other’s sentences. Getting to do something like that live, you just don’t get to do that that often. It’s very special that you can work with somebody for two hours of live television, bring an event to the country and have a blast doing it.

In addition to having information about the floats, you have to be spontaneous. How does that work if a float breaks down?

A few years ago, one of the floats caught fire. It was in such a position that it blocked the other floats. So, by the time our broadcast ended we didn’t see the last float. But we talked about it, and it became part of our coverage. Look, you’ve got somebody like Hoda who is just a great news person, besides a personality, so you don’t really have to worry that much about filling time.

What are your plans for New Year’s Eve?

Usually, Hoda and her family and my family head out to a New Year’s Eve dinner. We’ll do that and then just hang around on the first and then head home on the second. Well, actually, I take it back. We are actually going to head home on the first because I’ve got to be back for work on the second.

Do you make New Year’s resolutions?

I don’t. I just try to do a little bit better than I did the day before or the year before.

When you first came on Today and began reporting the weather, we didn’t have all these huge climatic events we do now. How has your job changed over the years as a result of the change in the weather?

The good news is we have an amazing climate unit of off-camera meteorologists, on-camera meteorologists and producers. And so, as weather has evolved into covering climate, so has our unit. It’s one of these things where we do the day-to-day, but we also look at the trend lines. That’s become much more important in a sense. Our job is to then look at the bigger picture and bring some context to it.

Do you have hope for climate change?

I do,. Because I believe that when we put our minds to things… And I think the majority of the American public and many people around the globe want this tackled. It is the existential threat to our survival. And when we do put our minds to it, we can make changes. Think about a couple of decades ago when there was a hole in the ozone layer, and we made massive changes. That hole is all but gone. We can do it; we’ve got the technology. It’s just, do our political leaders have the wherewithal to help usher us into this next iteration of saving our planet? It can be done but it’s going to be a change and a lot of people don’t like change. But things are changing anyway, so we’d better do something about it.

Other than the weather, would you say that the food segments are your next favorite spots on Today? Or is it the interviews?

[The variety] is what makes Today so much fun to do. Because on any given day—now, I don’t do that many newsmakers, but I may do some if it’s climate related. I’ve been fortunate enough to interview the president a couple of times. But, for the most part, we all get to do different things. Newsmakers, celebrities, cooking, crafts, unbelievable concerts. That’s what makes it such a spectacular job. Because you literally get to do a little bit of everything every day.

You’ve had a couple of very public health scares. Are you doing well now?

I am, thank you.

The outpouring of love from your viewers and fans, that must have touched you very much.

Oh, my gosh, it was unbelievable. It was kind of like having a funeral without being dead, hearing all the nice things. That was like, Wow! This is really nice. I am a living example of the power of positivity and prayer from total strangers. It could have easily turned out the other way a year ago but, boy, if that had been the case what a wonderful thing to know that so many people care about somebody who is not a family member.

Did it change your outlook on life?

I think it reinforced my outlook on life, which is to try to be as positive as possible, try to treat people the way you want to be treated, and make sure those that you care about know how you feel every time you leave them, whether it’s in person or on the phone or whatever. Make sure they know how much you care about them.

In the last year, you also became a grandfather. What’s the best part about that?

Oh, my gosh. Somebody said to me, “If I had known grandchildren would be this much fun, I would have had them first.” It’s true, because you get to do all these wonderful things that you did with your own children but there was the pressure of raising them. Yes, you got to have the fun and all that but then you also had to put in the work of the sleepless nights and the fevers and the earaches and all that stuff. Somebody said, “Was it tough babysitting again or taking care of an infant overnight?” I said, “No, it’s like riding a bicycle except at the end of the day you give the bike back.” Everything I remember doing with my children, I get to do with Sky. But I will say, I had maybe three weekends where I was on my own with her because Deborah [Roberts] was out of town on a shoot, and I was pretty exhausted.

One great thing about Today is the book segments, and you have written three murder mysteries, some of which became Hallmark TV movies. Are there more to come?

Actually, there is another one and it’s part of the Billy Blessing series. We’re rereleasing the originals and then we’re going to do another three, which I just finished writing. I’m really excited about it.

So, The Midnight Show Murders, The Morning Show Murders and The Talk Show Murders are the three being rereleased. What could the next one be?

The next one is called Murder On Demand. Its background is the streaming wars. That’ll be coming out next year. And I’ve got another cookbook coming out that I wrote with my daughter, Courtney, who is a professional chef.

You’ve already done a barbecue cookbook and a holiday cookbook. What’s this one?

The theme is family recipes that I’ve made, that Courtney’s made, that my mom made, Deborah’s mom made, that Deborah does, and a couple of my sister’s. It just revolves around family and friends. Something from Daniel Boulud and a couple of other chefs. It’s been a long time in the making. They’re all recipes that I grew up with from a young kid to today.

With everything that you’ve done, is there anything left that you want to do?

Here’s the thing, I have never had a plan. I didn’t plan on being on TV. I never thought I’d get to work in my hometown of New York City doing local news on WNBC. I never thought I’d get to be on Today. When I got to start filling in for Willard Scott that was like, Okay, this is about as good as it gets. When they asked me to cohost the Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Parade, the tree lighting, these are all things I just never imagined. I take it one day at a time and see what somebody comes up with next.

Of all the things that you’ve done, how best do you want to be remembered?

I hope that people felt better after watching me than before they turned the TV on. Listen, if this were all to end tomorrow, or if it had ended a year ago, it would have been a pretty spectacular life and career. Hopefully, it’s got a few more chapters left, and I’m looking forward to whatever it’s going to bring.

