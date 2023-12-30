9 Popular Costco Liquors, Ranked From the Bottom(s) Up

Costco's Kirkland items run the gamut. From the world's longest-running (literally, albeit unofficially) plastic wrap to chicken that has Chick-fil-A stalwarts swooning, the warehouse doesn't skimp on products perfect for everyday living and next-level parties. Depending on where you live, you may also have a buzz-worthy section in your local Costco warehouse dedicated to Kirkland-brand liquors. Some states (sorry, Pennsylvania) don't allow Costco to sell alcohol. Others, like California, Arizona and Michigan, even let non-members purchase Costco wines, beers and liquor.

If your state's Costco sells alcohol, navigating the aisle can feel overwhelming, particularly to a newcomer. Is it better to just splurge on Grey Goose over Costco's Kirkland brand vodka? (There's a rumor it's the same thing, which Grey Goose has squashed.)

Seasonal favorites and internet chatter about who makes what aside, fans swear by some Kirkland-brand year-round liquor options, saying the spirits are just as good—if not better—than the more expensive brand names. Which Costco alcohols fit that bill and which can kick rocks (because you'd never want them on the rocks, let alone with a mixer)? We ranked nine of the most talked-about Costco liquors based on spirited reviews.

9 Buzzy Kirkland-Brand Liquors Ranked

9. Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum

Costco

Made in St. Croix, the Virgin Island that brought us the smooth-and-sweet Cruzan rum, the Kirkland Original Spiced Rum's label sure makes it seem appealing. But reviews are a mixed bag, with some of the worst being rather harsh. Some highly recommend it, while others put it a peg below Captain Morgan. However, others said they loathed it because it had "way too much vanilla," noting they "couldn't even give it away to my college-aged siblings." "It still remains one of my least favorite Kirkland items," said another. Considering all of that, it might be worth using a brand name booze for your rum and cokes, Dark and Stormies and rum cakes.

8. Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin

Costco

This is another bottle that gets a mixed bag of reviews. Some say the Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin, a floral-forward spirit that promises a "long, clean finish," is a cocktail-only gin like other bottom-of-the-barrel spirits. Others call it "nothing special." Still, others say it's great for an everyday cocktail. What kind of cocktail, you ask? The juniper-dominant dry gin with citrus notes and a touch of sweetness is best for a gin and tonic or a dry martini.

7. Kirkland Signature Irish Cream Liqueur

Costco

The Kirkland Signature Irish Cream sounds phenomenal in theory. Just reading "whiskey cream and sugar" may tempt you to dodge Leprechaun traps on your way to your local warehouse. The texture is velvety-smooth and the taste is rich—expect notes of hazelnut and chocolate. But the takes on the spirit can get hotter than the cocoa you can mix it with for a warm imbiber on a chilly day. Some say it wins in taste tests with the much more expensive Bailey's, while others are all "that never happens." A straight-down-the-middle voice offered, "It's not Baliey's, but at less than half the price, it's worth it.." The sweet drink can be enjoyed straight-up, mixed with coffee, or as a key ingredient for a spirited dessert, whether it's March 17th or not.

6. Kirkland Signature Añejo Tequila

If your Spanish is rusty, añejo means "aged" or "vintage." The Kirkland version of this type of tequila is aged for at least 12 months in oak barrels, giving it the oaky notes of caramel and vanilla. Fans who tried it straight-up were "pleasantly surprised" by the Kirkland Signature Añejo Tequila. Others compare the thick spirit to candy. Shot days behind you? Try it in a margarita or a Paloma.

5. Kirkland Signature Blended Canadian Whisky

Costco

The Canadian Whisky (note: no E) is a popular pick, even in no-holds-barred Reddit threads. It doesn't taste as strong as Crown Royal, but the vanilla, cinnamon and clove-spice notes make a warm addition to an Old Fashioned or Hot Toddy.

4. Kirkland Signature Blended 12-Year-Old Scotch Whisky

Costco

Kirkland Signature's 12-Year-Blended Scotch marries single malt and grain whiskies, matures them in oak casks for at least 10 years to create what Costco shoppers call a bargain in a warehouse full of bargains. "The giant 1.75-liter bottle of Kirkland blended Scotch is the best liquor deal on the planet," declared one. Caramel, spice and a long, smooth finish make this one worth trying on the rocks, with soda or in a Rusty Nail.

3. Kirkland Signature American Vodka

Costco

The Kirkland American Vodka is one of Costco's more popular boozes—or it was until quality control issues saw the warehouse offering fans who felt theirs "tasted off" refunds. The fiasco has the vodka out of the top two, whereas its French counterpart (generally considered better and smoother, anyway) gets to stay. Still, we have faith that the popular, corn-based spirit will once again be a toast-worthy addition to vodka cranberries and Cosmos. And that's a good thing because the under-$20 price tag for a 1.75-liter bottle is necessary in this economy (compare it to Tito's, which sells for $25+).

2. Kirkland Signature French Vodka

Costco

The Kirkland Signature French Vodka ranks atop many fans' grocery lists—it's so good people (incorrectly) think it's white-labeled Grey Goose. It's sweet, citrusy and smooth, with a subtle but noticeable velvety texture. With the taste being so similar, the differentiating point between Kirkland Signature French Vodka and Grey Goose is the price tag. You can snag a 1.75-liter bottle for under $30, a fraction of the $50+ you'll need to fork over for the Grey Goose label.

1. Kirkland Ready To Drink Golden Margarita

Costco

Real talk: One of the biggest gripes people have about Costco liquor is that it's really best reserved for cocktails. As a host, who has the time? Kirkland's Ready-To-Drink Golden Margarita mixer cuts to the chase, offering a fuss-free way for everyone to imbibe without forcing anyone to play bartender. Sweet, sour and sharp with tequila, the Ready To Drink Golden Margarita brings sunny vibes, regardless of what the weather forecast is.

