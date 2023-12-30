31 Celebrities Turning 50 in 2024

Much to the shock of '90s kids everywhere, Leonardo DiCaprio is going to be 50 in 2024. Also turning half a century this year are stars like Kate Moss, Jimmy Fallon and not one but two Saved By the Bell stars (one of them is currently playing a kidnapper in the NBC procedural Found). Scroll down for a look at famous people born in 1974 and celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

Celebrities Turning 50 in 2024 Kate Moss IMAGO &sol PA Images Jan. 16, 1974 Christian Bale IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images Jan. 30, 1974 Olivia Colman Jan. 30, 1974 Seth Green Photo by Rodin Eckenroth&solFilmMagic Feb. 8, 1974 Elizabeth Banks IMAGO &sol Future Image Feb. 10, 1974 Mahershala Ali IMAGO &sol Cover-Images Feb. 16, 1974 Related: Will There Be a 'Leave the World Behind 2'? Everything to Know About a Potential Sequel Jerry O’Connell Photo by Rodin Eckenroth&solGetty Images Feb. 17, 1974 Mark-Paul Gosselaar Photo by&colon Nathan Congleton&solNBC via Getty Images March 1, 1974 Related: Welcome Home! 'Found' Gets a Season 2 at NBC Eva Mendes Photo by Phillip Faraone&solGetty Images March 5, 1974 Jenna Fischer IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images March 7, 1974 Randall Park IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire March 23, 1974 Alyson Hannigan IMAGO &sol Cover-Images March 24, 1974 Lark Voorhies Photo by Al Zeta&solGetty Images March 25, 1974 Related: 'Saved by the Bell' Cast: Where Are They Now? Victoria Beckham Photo by Samir Hussein&solWireImage April 17, 1974 Edgar Wright IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire April 18, 1974 Penelope Cruz IMAGO &sol FAMOUS April 28, 1974 Jewel Photo by John Shearer&solWireImage May 23, 1974 Alanis Morisette Photo by Rob Ball&solWireImage June 1, 1974 Donald Faison Photo by Johnny Nunez&solWireImage for Anheuser-Busch June 22, 1974 Derek Jeter Photo by Mike Stobe&solGetty Images June 26, 1974 Lil Kim Photo by Rich Fury&solGetty Images July 11, 1974 Hilary Swank Photo by Steve Granitz&solWireImage July 30, 1974 Amy Adams Photo by John Phillips&solGetty Images for BFI Aug. 20, 1974 Ryan Phillippe Photo by Frazer Harrison&solGetty Images Sept. 10, 1974 Jimmy Fallon Photo by&colon Andrew Lipovsky&solNBCU Photo Bank&solNBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images Sept. 19, 1974 Joaquin Phoenix IMAGO &sol CordonPress Oct. 28, 1974 Nelly Photo by Isaac Brekken&solGetty Images for iHeartMedia Nov. 2, 1974 Leonardo DiCaprio Photo by Kevork Djansezian&solGetty Images for Turner Nov. 11, 1974 Chloë Sevigny Photo by Pascal Le Segretain&solGetty Images Nov. 18, 1974 Sarah Paulson IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire Dec. 17, 1974 Ryan Seacrest Photo by David Becker&solGetty Images for iHeartMedia Dec. 24, 1974

Next, Katy Perry, Prince Harry and More: Celebrities Turning 40 in 2024