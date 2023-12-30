25 New Year's Eve-Worthy Finger Foods
Every New Year's Eve, I have a special gathering with my closest friends. Staying in and watching the Times Square ball drop really can be just as fun as going out. We love to sit around and serve up our favorite cocktails, mocktails and obviously enjoy lots of appetizers. A variety of finger food options can make for a fun and festive evening. No one is locked down to sitting at a table and this way you can move about the room, while nibbling on yummy snacks.
Related: The 35 Best Holiday Cocktails
What to Serve on New Year's Eve
Here is an excellent collection of 25 party-worthy finger foods and New Year's Eve appetizer recipes. Many of these can be prepared ahead of time, so you can just keep them in a warming drawer until you're ready to eat them. And several are great served at room temperature, so you don't even need to worry about keeping things hot. Grab yourself a pack of phyllo cups and get creative with those toppings. You're going to ring in 2024 the best way possible (and definitely satisfied, food-wise) with this sampling of our favorite finger foods.
Best New Year's Eve Finger Foods
Make these easy roll-ups with classic ham and cheddar or any of your favorite meat and cheese combinations for a New Year’s Eve party snack.
Get the recipe: Cheesy Party Roll-Ups
Related: 50 Best Leftover Ham Recipes
This will put the classic shrimp cocktail to shame!
Get the recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Chipotle BBQ Sauce
Crispy wonton cups are filling sausage, cheese and veggies.
Get the recipe: Sausage Wonton Stars
Related: 12 Inventive Recipes To Make With Wonton and Egg Roll Wrappers
Sliders just scream party, even if you might need an extra napkin.
Get the recipe: BBQ Pork Sliders
Everything But The Bagel Seasoning mixed with cream cheese makes the perfect filling for cucumber coins and cherry tomatoes.
Get the recipe: Everything Veggie Bites
A new take on a slider—these come with a sweet mango salsa topping.
Get the recipe: Hot Dog Sliders
Phyllo cups are stuffed with cheese and bits of jalapeño.
Get the recipe: Baked Jalapeño Popper Phyllo Cups
Related: Wait, What's The Difference Between Phyllo Dough and Puff Pastry?
These cheesy spinach bites are perfect for your vegetarian friends.
Get the recipe: Spinach Balls
These hummus pinwheels have just the right amount of savory to them.
Get the recipe: Hummus Pinwheels
Who doesn't love bacon? These sweet and spicy bacon-wrapped chicken bites are hearty and perfect for meat lovers.
Get the recipe: Sweet and Spicy Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites
Related: 25 Low-Carb Bacon Recipes
Do you love pistachio? This flavorful cheese spread will go wonderfully with crackers, or even homemade bread.
Get the recipe: Pistachio Basil Ricotta Spread with Honey
Who doesn't love baked Brie? These small bites are perfect for a party.
Get the recipe: Baked Brie Bites
Related: The Secret to Making Baked Brie in 5 Minutes
This is an elegant appetizer to serve. Figs are marinated in wine and served with goat cheese on a crispy crostini.
Get the recipe: Fig, Wine and Goat Cheese Tapas
Related: Easy Fig Recipes
These are a wonderful way to add a little seafood to your midnight party.
Get the recipe: Mini Crab Cakes
The sweetness of grapes pairs so well with the tangy flavor of blue cheese.
Get the recipe: Grape Crostini with Blue Cheese Spread
These baked chicken bites only take six ingredients and are ready in 20 minutes.
Get the recipe: Almond Crusted Chicken Bites
Two classic and loved apps in one tasty bite.
Get the recipe: Artichoke Spinach Dip Stuffed Mushrooms
All the flavors from a classic jalapeño popper, wrapped in crescent roll dough.
Get the recipe: Jalapeño Popper Bites
Crackers, bacon, ranch seasoning and brown sugar come together in a scrumptious bite nobody will be able to stop eating.
Get the recipe: Bacon Ranch Crackers
If you love the classic dip, this sandwich just became your new favorite slider.
Get the recipe: Pull Apart Garlic Butter Spinach and Artichoke Dip Sliders
Related: 45 Party Slider Recipes
These cheese-filled wontons get sweetness from corn, and come with two different dipping sauces.
Get the recipe: Crispy Sweet Corn Wontons
Homemade cheese rangoons are oven baked until crispy and served with a spicy chili sauce.
Get the recipe: Cheese Rangoons with Sweet Ginger Chili Sauce
Steak fajitas for a crowd are so much easier when served in a tiny phyllo cup.
Get the recipe: Steak Fajita Phyllo Bites
With as much flavor as these have, it might be hard to believe they are low-carb and keto friendly.
Get the recipe: Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Mushrooms
So much easier than trying to balance pizza as you mingle at the party!
Get the recipe: Pepperoni Crescent Popovers
Related: 65+ Best Pizza Recipes
