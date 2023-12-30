OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 30
25 New Year's Eve-Worthy Finger Foods

Stephanie Manley
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 5:15 p.m.

Every New Year's Eve, I have a special gathering with my closest friends. Staying in and watching the Times Square ball drop really can be just as fun as going out. We love to sit around and serve up our favorite cocktails, mocktails and obviously enjoy lots of appetizers. A variety of finger food options can make for a fun and festive evening. No one is locked down to sitting at a table and this way you can move about the room, while nibbling on yummy snacks.

What to Serve on New Year's Eve

Here is an excellent collection of 25 party-worthy finger foods and New Year's Eve appetizer recipes. Many of these can be prepared ahead of time, so you can just keep them in a warming drawer until you're ready to eat them. And several are great served at room temperature, so you don't even need to worry about keeping things hot. Grab yourself a pack of phyllo cups and get creative with those toppings. You're going to ring in 2024 the best way possible (and definitely satisfied, food-wise) with this sampling of our favorite finger foods.

Best New Year's Eve Finger Foods

Cheesy Party Roll-Ups

MARK BOUGHOTON PHOTOGRAPHY &sol STYLING BY TERESA BLACKBURN

Make these easy roll-ups with classic ham and cheddar or any of your favorite meat and cheese combinations for a New Year’s Eve party snack.

Get the recipe: Cheesy Party Roll-Ups

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Guy Fieri

This will put the classic shrimp cocktail to shame!

Get the recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Sausage Wonton Stars

Christy Denney

Crispy wonton cups are filling sausage, cheese and veggies.

Get the recipe: Sausage Wonton Stars

BBQ Pork Sliders

Jon Ashton

Sliders just scream party, even if you might need an extra napkin.

Get the recipe: BBQ Pork Sliders

Everything Veggie Bites

Krista Marshall

Everything But The Bagel Seasoning mixed with cream cheese makes the perfect filling for cucumber coins and cherry tomatoes.

Get the recipe: Everything Veggie Bites

Hot Dog Sliders

Taste of Home

A new take on a slider—these come with a sweet mango salsa topping.

Get the recipe: Hot Dog Sliders

Baked Jalapeño Popper Phyllo Cups

Peas and Crayons

Phyllo cups are stuffed with cheese and bits of jalapeño.

Get the recipe: Baked Jalapeño Popper Phyllo Cups

Spinach Balls

The Kitchen Is My Playground

These cheesy spinach bites are perfect for your vegetarian friends.

Get the recipe: Spinach Balls

Hummus Pinwheels

Pastry Chef Online

These hummus pinwheels have just the right amount of savory to them.

Get the recipe: Hummus Pinwheels

Sweet and Spicy Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites

Greens & Chocolate

Who doesn't love bacon? These sweet and spicy bacon-wrapped chicken bites are hearty and perfect for meat lovers.

Get the recipe: Sweet and Spicy Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites

Pistachio Basil Ricotta Spread with Honey

Snixy Kitchen

Do you love pistachio? This flavorful cheese spread will go wonderfully with crackers, or even homemade bread.

Get the recipe: Pistachio Basil Ricotta Spread with Honey

Baked Brie Bites

Iowa Girl Eats

Who doesn't love baked Brie? These small bites are perfect for a party.

Get the recipe: Baked Brie Bites

Figs, Wine and Goat Cheese Tapas

CopyKat

This is an elegant appetizer to serve. Figs are marinated in wine and served with goat cheese on a crispy crostini.

Get the recipe: Fig, Wine and Goat Cheese Tapas

Mini Crab Cakes

Karen&aposs Kitchen Stories

These are a wonderful way to add a little seafood to your midnight party.

Get the recipe: Mini Crab Cakes

Grape Crostini with Blue Cheese Spread

Home Cooking Memories

The sweetness of grapes pairs so well with the tangy flavor of blue cheese.

Get the recipe: Grape Crostini with Blue Cheese Spread

Almond Crusted Chicken Bites

Food Faith Fitness

These baked chicken bites only take six ingredients and are ready in 20 minutes.

Get the recipe: Almond Crusted Chicken Bites

Artichoke Spinach Dip Stuffed Mushrooms

The Weary Chef

Two classic and loved apps in one tasty bite.

Get the recipe: Artichoke Spinach Dip Stuffed Mushrooms

Jalapeño Popper Bites

The Country Cook

All the flavors from a classic jalapeño popper, wrapped in crescent roll dough.

Get the recipe: Jalapeño Popper Bites

Bacon Ranch Crackers

The Country Cook

Crackers, bacon, ranch seasoning and brown sugar come together in a scrumptious bite nobody will be able to stop eating.

Get the recipe: Bacon Ranch Crackers

Pull Apart Garlic Butter Spinach and Artichoke Dip Sliders

Half Baked Harvest

If you love the classic dip, this sandwich just became your new favorite slider.

Get the recipe: Pull Apart Garlic Butter Spinach and Artichoke Dip Sliders

Crispy Sweet Corn Wontons

Half Baked Harvest

These cheese-filled wontons get sweetness from corn, and come with two different dipping sauces.

Get the recipe: Crispy Sweet Corn Wontons

Cheese Rangoons with Sweet Ginger Chili Sauce

Half Baked Harvest

Homemade cheese rangoons are oven baked until crispy and served with a spicy chili sauce.

Get the recipe: Cheese Rangoons with Sweet Ginger Chili Sauce

Steak Fajita Phyllo Bites

Nutmeg Nanny

Steak fajitas for a crowd are so much easier when served in a tiny phyllo cup.

Get the recipe: Steak Fajita Phyllo Bites

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Mushrooms

Plain Chicken

With as much flavor as these have, it might be hard to believe they are low-carb and keto friendly.

Get the recipe: Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Mushrooms

Pepperoni Crescent Popovers

Plain Chicken

So much easier than trying to balance pizza as you mingle at the party!

Get the recipe: Pepperoni Crescent Popovers

