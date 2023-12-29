Williams Senior Center dinner

Seniors and community members enjoyed a Christmas luncheon at the Williams Senior Center Dec. 7. (Judy Martinez/WGCN)

Seniors and community members enjoyed a Christmas luncheon at the Williams Senior Center Dec. 7. (Judy Martinez/WGCN)

Seniors and community members enjoyed a Christmas luncheon at the Williams Senior Center Dec. 7. (Judy Martinez/WGCN)

Seniors and community members enjoyed a Christmas luncheon at the Williams Senior Center Dec. 7. (Judy Martinez/WGCN)