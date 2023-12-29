OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Why Travis Kelce Had 'the Worst' Christmas Despite Spending Time With Taylor Swift: 'I've Had Better'

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 7:41 p.m.

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason are known for being quite honest about things on their podcast, New Heights, and during a discussion about Christmas this year, Travis admitted that it was "the worst."

The Kelce brothers had a special holiday episode featuring fellow members of their family, including Jason's wife Kylie. While there, Kylie asked Travis about his Christmas, to which he said, "The worst. I'm not gonna lie, I've had better."

Luckily, it wasn't all bad, as he amended, "But, it ended well, with good Christmas cheer and great people, and that's always gonna save Christmas, no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not." Travis was referencing the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 25, which ended in a loss.

"Glad it's looking up," said Kylie, as Jason let out a laugh. 

Travis didn't share any more details about how he celebrated Christmas, but his girlfriend Taylor Swift was at the game to support him, and the two were caught sharing some PDA after the disappointing loss.

During the new podcast episode, both Travis and Kylie also managed to slip in what appeared to be a few sly references to Swift. After Kylie talked about heading to West Philly to get a Christmas tree, Travis asked, "West Philly. Did you guys go out to Reading or Lancaster?"

“I heard there was a tree farm out there,” replied Kylie, seeming to quickly catch on as she referenced Swift's song "Christmas Tree Farm." The track talks about Swift's childhood growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Reading, Pennsylvania. 

Later on, Kylie also smoothly said to Travis, "I believe you might like cats now," which Swifties took to be a reference to Swift's three cats. Considering Kylie's cheeky smile as she said it, they might be right.

